More than 40 explosions were heard across Isfahan early on Saturday and parts of an artillery facility on Artesh Street were hit, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International.

Widespread attacks and multiple explosions were reported across the city from about 1:30 a.m.

At least two fighter jets were heard at 1:40 a.m., followed by several heavy explosions in different areas, including the southwest of the city.

Targets in military areas in Farahabad were hit at about 2:10 a.m., with aircraft reported flying at low altitude.

In Shahreza, south of Isfahan, fighter jets were heard at about 6:30 a.m., followed by an explosion and black smoke rising near the Tharallah military base.