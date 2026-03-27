Israel bombed what it described as Iran’s most central facility for producing naval missiles and mines, the Israeli military said on Friday.

The military said the site in Yazd was used to plan, develop, assemble and store advanced missiles designed for launch from ships, submarines and helicopters toward maritime targets.

“This is a site where most of the missiles and naval mines are developed by the Iranian navy forces,” the military said.

The strike was carried out using intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate and Naval Intelligence Division, and dealt a significant blow to the naval forces’ production capabilities, according to the military.

Overnight, Israeli aircraft also struck ballistic missile production sites and air defense systems across Iran, the military said.

In Tehran, the strikes targeted infrastructure used for weapons production, with an emphasis on ballistic missile facilities, while in western parts of the country missile launchers and storage sites were hit, according to the military, which said the targets posed a threat to Israel.

The military said further details on the overnight strikes would be released later.

The attacks come a day after Israel killed the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy and other senior officers.