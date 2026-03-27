EU energy ministers to hold emergency call on Iran war impact
EU energy ministers will hold an extraordinary videocall on Tuesday to discuss the Iran war’s impact on Europe’s energy supply, a spokesperson for Cyprus’ EU presidency said on Friday.
EU energy ministers will hold an extraordinary videocall on Tuesday to discuss the Iran war’s impact on Europe’s energy supply, a spokesperson for Cyprus’ EU presidency said on Friday.
G7 foreign ministers called on Friday for an immediate end to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Iran war, in a joint statement seen by Reuters.
The ministers said they stressed the need to limit the impact of the conflict on regional partners, civilians and critical infrastructure, and warned of risks to global supply chains and economic stability.
"We focused on the value of diverse partnerships, coordination, and supporting initiatives, including to mitigate global economic shocks such as disruptions to economic, energy, fertilizer and commercial supply chains, which have direct impacts on our citizens," they said in the statement.
They also called for the restoration of safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran-linked hackers said they breached the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel and published photos and documents online, while a Justice Department official told Reuters the material appeared authentic.
The group, calling itself Handala, said it had accessed Patel’s inbox and posted files including images and correspondence.
The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The United States can confirm with certainty that it has destroyed about one-third of Iran’s missile arsenal, while the status of another third remains unclear, according to people familiar with US intelligence, Reuters reported.
Bombing likely damaged, destroyed or buried part of the remaining missiles in underground sites, the sources said, adding Iran still holds a significant inventory and may recover some weapons after the fighting.
Iran has kept firing missiles and drones, including strikes on the United Arab Emirates, showing it retains operational capability despite weeks of US and Israeli attacks.
The United States and Israel struck major steel plants in Khuzestan and Mobarakeh in Isfahan in separate attacks, Iran’s Fars news agency, affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, reported on Friday.
The report said the power facility at the Mobarakeh steel complex was also hit, adding that emergency teams were dispatched to the sites.
Iran turned back two Chinese container ships from the Strait of Hormuz in an “unusual move,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The vessels, operated by state-owned COSCO, reversed course near Larak Island close to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, according to ship tracking data and crew accounts cited in the report.
The move comes as Iran tightens control over the key waterway, with some ships still attempting to pass through narrow channels in recent days.