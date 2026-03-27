Rubio calls Iran's potential move to impose tolls in Hormuz 'unacceptable'
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday Iran may decide to set up a tolling system for the Strait of Hormuz, a move he rejected as "unacceptable."
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday Iran may decide to set up a tolling system for the Strait of Hormuz, a move he rejected as "unacceptable."
The Israeli military said its air force struck the Arak heavy water plant in central Iran after detecting what it called attempts to rebuild the facility following earlier damage.
In a statement on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces said the strike targeted what it described as a key site linked to plutonium production capabilities for nuclear weapons.
Heavy water is used to operate certain types of nuclear reactors, including the Arak reactor, which was originally designed in a way that could enable the production of weapons-grade plutonium, the statement said.
The military also described the facility as an economic asset for Iran, saying it generated tens of millions of dollars annually for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.
According to the statement, Iran had failed to fully modify the reactor in line with international commitments under the nuclear agreement, alleging that authorities had deliberately avoided completing the conversion required to limit proliferation risks.
The IDF said the site, previously struck during the 12-day war in June, had since shown signs of renewed reconstruction, prompting the latest attack.
Israel said it would continue to act against what it called Iran’s efforts to advance its nuclear weapons program, which it described as a threat to Israel and global security.
G7 foreign ministers called on Friday for an immediate end to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Iran war, in a joint statement seen by Reuters.
The ministers said they stressed the need to limit the impact of the conflict on regional partners, civilians and critical infrastructure, and warned of risks to global supply chains and economic stability.
"We focused on the value of diverse partnerships, coordination, and supporting initiatives, including to mitigate global economic shocks such as disruptions to economic, energy, fertilizer and commercial supply chains, which have direct impacts on our citizens," they said in the statement.
They also called for the restoration of safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran-linked hackers said they breached the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel and published photos and documents online, while a Justice Department official told Reuters the material appeared authentic.
The group, calling itself Handala, said it had accessed Patel’s inbox and posted files including images and correspondence.
The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The United States can confirm with certainty that it has destroyed about one-third of Iran’s missile arsenal, while the status of another third remains unclear, according to people familiar with US intelligence, Reuters reported.
Bombing likely damaged, destroyed or buried part of the remaining missiles in underground sites, the sources said, adding Iran still holds a significant inventory and may recover some weapons after the fighting.
Iran has kept firing missiles and drones, including strikes on the United Arab Emirates, showing it retains operational capability despite weeks of US and Israeli attacks.
The United States and Israel struck major steel plants in Khuzestan and Mobarakeh in Isfahan in separate attacks, Iran’s Fars news agency, affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, reported on Friday.
The report said the power facility at the Mobarakeh steel complex was also hit, adding that emergency teams were dispatched to the sites.