The Israeli military said its air force struck the Arak heavy water plant in central Iran after detecting what it called attempts to rebuild the facility following earlier damage.

In a statement on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces said the strike targeted what it described as a key site linked to plutonium production capabilities for nuclear weapons.

Heavy water is used to operate certain types of nuclear reactors, including the Arak reactor, which was originally designed in a way that could enable the production of weapons-grade plutonium, the statement said.

The military also described the facility as an economic asset for Iran, saying it generated tens of millions of dollars annually for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

According to the statement, Iran had failed to fully modify the reactor in line with international commitments under the nuclear agreement, alleging that authorities had deliberately avoided completing the conversion required to limit proliferation risks.

The IDF said the site, previously struck during the 12-day war in June, had since shown signs of renewed reconstruction, prompting the latest attack.

Israel said it would continue to act against what it called Iran’s efforts to advance its nuclear weapons program, which it described as a threat to Israel and global security.