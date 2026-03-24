A new wave of attacks struck several cities across Iran from midday on Tuesday, with explosions and plumes of smoke reported in multiple locations, according to eyewitness accounts received by Iran International.
In central Iran, several areas in Isfahan province were hit, including Shahin Shahr and Najafabad. Witnesses said the Jowzdan industrial zone in Najafabad was targeted.
Plumes of smoke were also reported near Iran Electronics Industries in Isfahan city, while residents reported explosions in areas around Chamran Bridge and Kaveh.
In southern Iran, blasts were heard in Bandar Kangan, with witnesses saying the explosions appeared to come from the direction of Bandar-e Dayyer along the Persian Gulf coast. In the southwest, residents reported repeated and heavy explosions in Khorramshahr.
In the capital Tehran, witnesses said multiple loud explosions were heard in the Resalat Square area.
Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday the war involving Iran must be resolved through diplomacy and said Doha is not directly mediating between the parties.
“We must end this war through diplomatic means, we support all informal and formal diplomatic channels,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said “there is no direct Qatari effort to mediate between the two parties.”
He added that “total annihilation of Iran is not an option” and stressed the need for coexistence in the region.
“We will live next to each other and we will be neighbors and we have to find a way to live next to each other,” he said.
Iran has appointed Mohammad-Bagher Zolghadr, a senior former Revolutionary Guards commander, as secretary of its Supreme National Security Council, a deputy to the president said.
Mehdi Tabatabaei, a deputy to President Masoud Pezeshkian, said in a post on X that the appointment was approved by the supreme leader and made by the president.
Zolghadr has held senior security roles, including deputy interior minister for security affairs and positions within Iran’s armed forces command structure.
He replaces Ali Larijani, who was killed earlier in the conflict, prompting the leadership change at one of Iran’s top security bodies.
Germany’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump’s announcement of talks with Iran could mark a turning point in the nearly month-long conflict.
“Something is happening, and that's a good thing,” Johann Wadephul told broadcaster MDR, adding that risks of escalation had outweighed chances to bring the conflict under control.
Trump said on Monday the United States and Iran had held “very good and productive” conversations on a possible resolution, though Iran said no negotiations had taken place.
Wadephul said he believed the talks were serious. “It’s a fragile beginning, but it’s a start nonetheless,” he said.
The United States has paid $129 million to victims of Iran-linked terrorism as part of a broader $318 million settlement tied to a long-running case over a Manhattan office tower, prosecutors in New York said on Monday.
US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton said the payment followed nearly two decades of litigation over assets connected to 650 Fifth Avenue, a 36-story building authorities said concealed financial interests of the Iranian government through Bank Melli.
“Iran has sponsored terrorism for decades... Since the inception of this litigation… we pursued hidden Iranian government assets tied to a Manhattan skyscraper to ensure those funds would ultimately compensate victims of Iran-sponsored terrorism rather than terrorists and their enablers,” Clayton said in a statement.
The case began in 2008, when US authorities moved to seize assets linked to Bank Melli Iran, which had allegedly used front companies to maintain a stake in the building and bypass sanctions. Prosecutors said the structure allowed Iran to generate income from the property while concealing ownership.
The 650 Fifth Avenue tower was built before the 1979 revolution by the Pahlavi Foundation as a source of revenue, but control of the property passed to the Islamic Republic after the fall of the monarchy. In later years, the foundation was renamed the Alavi Foundation, while Bank Melli acquired a stake in the building that US authorities say was managed through front companies known as Assa.
Under a final settlement reached in January 2025 between the US government, victims’ groups and the building’s owners, $318 million will be paid to victims. The initial $129 million installment was completed on March 20, with the remaining $189 million to be paid over three years with interest.
Clayton said the case reflected the Justice Department’s goal of “vindicating the rights of victims of the Government of Iran’s long-standing policy of supporting and promoting terror attacks across the world.”
Victims eligible for compensation include those affected by attacks attributed to Iranian-backed groups, including the 1984 bombing of US military facilities in Beirut, the September 11 attacks and other incidents targeting civilians.
As part of the settlement, the partnership controlling the building is being dissolved, and ownership transferred to a new entity, with approvals from US authorities including the Treasury Department.