France’s president Emmanuel Macron said he spoke with Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian and urged Tehran to end attacks in the region and engage in negotiations.

“I stressed the absolute necessity of ending unacceptable attacks against countries in the region, preserving energy and civilian infrastructure, and restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” Macron said on X.

"I called on Iran to engage in good faith negotiations to open a path toward de-escalation and provide a framework to address the expectations of the international community regarding Iran’s nuclear and ballistic program, as well as its regional destabilizing activities," he added.

Macron said he alsourged Iran to allow the return French nationals Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris as soon as possible.