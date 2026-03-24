US to Deploy 1,000 Additional Troops to Middle East - AP
The United States is preparing to send about 1,000 soldiers from an Army airborne unit to the Middle East, a US official told the Associated Press on Tuesday.
The United States is preparing to send about 1,000 soldiers from an Army airborne unit to the Middle East, a US official told the Associated Press on Tuesday.
France’s president Emmanuel Macron said he spoke with Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian and urged Tehran to end attacks in the region and engage in negotiations.
“I stressed the absolute necessity of ending unacceptable attacks against countries in the region, preserving energy and civilian infrastructure, and restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” Macron said on X.
"I called on Iran to engage in good faith negotiations to open a path toward de-escalation and provide a framework to address the expectations of the international community regarding Iran’s nuclear and ballistic program, as well as its regional destabilizing activities," he added.
Macron said he alsourged Iran to allow the return French nationals Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris as soon as possible.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has conveyed 15 of conditions to Iran for ending the war, Israel's Channel 12 reported.
The report specified 14 of the 15 demands and benefits that the US has conveyed to Iran, citing a Western source.
Trump’s advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have developed a proposal centered on a monthlong ceasefire, during which the sides would work toward the 15-point agreement, according to the report.
The conditions include dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities, banning uranium enrichment on its territory and requiring Tehran to hand over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency.
They also include dismantling key nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo, granting full access to the IAEA, abandoning regional proxy activity and halting support for allied armed groups.
Other demands include keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, limiting Iran’s missile program in range and quantity and restricting any future missile use to self-defense.
In return, Iran would receive full sanctions relief, US support for its civilian nuclear program including electricity generation at the Bushehr plant and the removal of the “snapback” mechanism.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran informed it that a projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday, with no damage reported to the facility.
“According to Iran, there was no damage to the NPP itself nor injuries to staff, and the condition of the plant is normal,” the IAEA said in a post on X.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi “reiterates call for maximum restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks during conflict,” it added.
Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization says a projectile struck the grounds of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant during what it described as continued hostile actions by the United States and Israel, according to the IRNA news agency.
The agency said the attack caused no financial, technical, or human casualties and that the facility’s various sectors were not damaged.
The Atomic Energy Organization said attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities constitute a “clear violation of international regulations regarding the immunity of such centers from military action,” warning of “dangerous consequences for regional safety, particularly for countries along the Persian Gulf.”
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it has targeted satellite reception stations serving the Israeli military in its latest wave of attacks.
According to Iran’s ISNA news agency, the IRGC said the strikes were carried out using long- and medium-range missiles as well as drones as part of the 79th wave of its ongoing operation.
There was no immediate comment from Israel on the claim.