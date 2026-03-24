Germany’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump’s announcement of talks with Iran could mark a turning point in the nearly month-long conflict.
“Something is happening, and that's a good thing,” Johann Wadephul told broadcaster MDR, adding that risks of escalation had outweighed chances to bring the conflict under control.
Trump said on Monday the United States and Iran had held “very good and productive” conversations on a possible resolution, though Iran said no negotiations had taken place.
Wadephul said he believed the talks were serious. “It’s a fragile beginning, but it’s a start nonetheless,” he said.
The United States has paid $129 million to victims of Iran-linked terrorism as part of a broader $318 million settlement tied to a long-running case over a Manhattan office tower, prosecutors in New York said on Monday.
US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton said the payment followed nearly two decades of litigation over assets connected to 650 Fifth Avenue, a 36-story building authorities said concealed financial interests of the Iranian government through Bank Melli.
“Iran has sponsored terrorism for decades... Since the inception of this litigation… we pursued hidden Iranian government assets tied to a Manhattan skyscraper to ensure those funds would ultimately compensate victims of Iran-sponsored terrorism rather than terrorists and their enablers,” Clayton said in a statement.
The case began in 2008, when US authorities moved to seize assets linked to Bank Melli Iran, which had allegedly used front companies to maintain a stake in the building and bypass sanctions. Prosecutors said the structure allowed Iran to generate income from the property while concealing ownership.
The 650 Fifth Avenue tower was built before the 1979 revolution by the Pahlavi Foundation as a source of revenue, but control of the property passed to the Islamic Republic after the fall of the monarchy. In later years, the foundation was renamed the Alavi Foundation, while Bank Melli acquired a stake in the building that US authorities say was managed through front companies known as Assa.
Under a final settlement reached in January 2025 between the US government, victims’ groups and the building’s owners, $318 million will be paid to victims. The initial $129 million installment was completed on March 20, with the remaining $189 million to be paid over three years with interest.
Clayton said the case reflected the Justice Department’s goal of “vindicating the rights of victims of the Government of Iran’s long-standing policy of supporting and promoting terror attacks across the world.”
Victims eligible for compensation include those affected by attacks attributed to Iranian-backed groups, including the 1984 bombing of US military facilities in Beirut, the September 11 attacks and other incidents targeting civilians.
As part of the settlement, the partnership controlling the building is being dissolved, and ownership transferred to a new entity, with approvals from US authorities including the Treasury Department.
Iranian police said on Tuesday they had arrested 466 people accused of undermining security and engaging in online activities linked to what they described as US and Israeli efforts to create instability.
In a statement, the police information center said the arrests followed “intelligence and technical monitoring” in recent days.
It said those detained were accused of “spreading public fear and anxiety,” “promoting in favor of the enemy,” and “organizing disruptive elements in cyberspace.”
US President Donald Trump appears determined to reach a deal with Iran to end hostilities in the Middle East, three senior Israeli officials told Reuters, adding it is unlikely Tehran will accept US demands.
The officials said expected US demands would include limits on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Trump said on Monday the United States and Iran had held “very good and productive” talks on a possible resolution, but Iran said no negotiations had taken place.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Trump sees a chance to turn recent military gains into a deal that protects Israel’s interests.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday they would target Israeli troop positions in northern Israel and the Gaza Strip if Israel attacks civilians in Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.
In a statement, the Guards said Israel had “crossed all red lines” and warned that any such attacks would bring a response.
They said areas where Israeli forces are massed in northern Israel and around the Gaza Strip would come under “heavy missile and drone attacks” “without any limitation.”