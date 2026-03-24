Lebanon has revoked its approval for Iran’s designated ambassador and ordered him to leave the country by March 29, Lebanon’s LBCI reported.
The report said Lebanon declared Mohammad Reza Sheibani persona non grata and informed Iran’s chargé d’affaires of the decision.
Lebanon also recalled its ambassador to Iran for consultations, citing what it described as a breach of diplomatic norms by Tehran.
A new wave of attacks struck several cities across Iran from midday on Tuesday, with explosions and plumes of smoke reported in multiple locations, according to eyewitness accounts received by Iran International.
In central Iran, several areas in Isfahan province were hit, including Shahin Shahr and Najafabad. Witnesses said the Jowzdan industrial zone in Najafabad was targeted.
Plumes of smoke were also reported near Iran Electronics Industries in Isfahan city, while residents reported explosions in areas around Chamran Bridge and Kaveh.
In southern Iran, blasts were heard in Bandar Kangan, with witnesses saying the explosions appeared to come from the direction of Bandar-e Dayyer along the Persian Gulf coast. In the southwest, residents reported repeated and heavy explosions in Khorramshahr.
In the capital Tehran, witnesses said multiple loud explosions were heard in the Resalat Square area.
Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday the war involving Iran must be resolved through diplomacy and said Doha is not directly mediating between the parties.
“We must end this war through diplomatic means, we support all informal and formal diplomatic channels,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said “there is no direct Qatari effort to mediate between the two parties.”
He added that “total annihilation of Iran is not an option” and stressed the need for coexistence in the region.
“We will live next to each other and we will be neighbors and we have to find a way to live next to each other,” he said.
Iran has appointed Mohammad-Bagher Zolghadr, a senior former Revolutionary Guards commander, as secretary of its Supreme National Security Council, a deputy to the president said.
Mehdi Tabatabaei, a deputy to President Masoud Pezeshkian, said in a post on X that the appointment was approved by the supreme leader and made by the president.
Zolghadr has held senior security roles, including deputy interior minister for security affairs and positions within Iran’s armed forces command structure.
He replaces Ali Larijani, who was killed earlier in the conflict, prompting the leadership change at one of Iran’s top security bodies.
Germany’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump’s announcement of talks with Iran could mark a turning point in the nearly month-long conflict.
“Something is happening, and that's a good thing,” Johann Wadephul told broadcaster MDR, adding that risks of escalation had outweighed chances to bring the conflict under control.
Trump said on Monday the United States and Iran had held “very good and productive” conversations on a possible resolution, though Iran said no negotiations had taken place.
Wadephul said he believed the talks were serious. “It’s a fragile beginning, but it’s a start nonetheless,” he said.