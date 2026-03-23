Tehran is prepared to offer “very large and serious concessions” regarding its nuclear program, Israel’s Channel 12 reported citing an Israeli official.
However, the chances of reaching an agreement remain “very low," the official was quoted as saying.
The source added that the Islamic Republic’s pullbacks are “the result of military pressure” and that the steps taken so far are “still not enough.”
US President Donald Trump on Monday said preliminary conversations between the United States and Iran had been "very, very good", adding Tehran wanted to settle.
He said the United States is now holding very good discussions with Iran, adding that Tehran wants peace and has agreed it will not develop a nuclear weapon.
"There is a very strong chance of reaching a deal," he said.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards released new footage that purportedly shows its latest barrage of missile and drone strikes against Israel and US bases in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE.
"The deceptive US president’s contradictory behavior will not distract us from the battlefield or from continuing the fight against a malicious adversary, as Trump’s psychological operations have become worn-out," the IRGC's Public Relations department said.
Israeli officials believe the United States and Iran could hold talks in Islamabad as soon as this week, Reuters reported citing an unnamed source.
Israel's Channel 12 earlier quoted a senior Israeli official as saying contacts are underway for a meeting between senior Iranian and American officials in Islamabad later this week.
"As part of the contacts for the summit in Pakistan, the possibility is being considered that US Vice President Vance will be the senior American representative," the report said.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said there have been no negotiations with the United States during the 24 days of war, adding that the Islamic Republic’s position on the Strait of Hormuz and conditions for ending the conflict remain unchanged.
Speaking to IRNA, Esmail Baghaei said messages had been conveyed in recent days through several “friendly countries,” indicating what he called Washington’s interest in negotiations to end the war.
He said Iran had responded in line with its “principled positions" and issued warnings in its replies about the “severe consequences” of any attack on Iran’s vital infrastructure.
He stressed that any action targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure would be met with a “decisive, immediate and effective” response by Iranian armed forces.