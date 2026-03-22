G7 foreign ministers on Saturday condemned what they called Iran’s “unjustifiable” and “reckless” attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure in Gulf and regional states, vowing support for partners’ security and the protection of vital shipping routes including the Strait of Hormuz.

The joint statement said Iran must halt its ballistic missile program, never obtain a nuclear weapon, and stop destabilizing activities, while reaffirming the right of countries targeted by Tehran or its proxies to defend their territories.