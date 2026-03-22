Iran now has the capability to strike deep into Europe, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, as he visited the site of a missile strike in the southern city of Arad.

Netanyahu said Iran had fired an intercontinental ballistic missile toward Diego Garcia and warned that its range puts European capitals within reach.

“They fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Diego Garcia. That's 4,000 kilometers. I've been warning all the time. They have now the capacity to reach deep into Europe. They already have fired on European countries, Cyprus,” he said, adding that Iran is “putting everyone in their sights.”

He accused Iran of targeting civilian areas and religious sites in recent attacks and said the country is also disrupting global energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

“They fired on Jerusalem right next to the holy sites of the three monotheistic faiths, the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. And by dint of a miracle, again, none of them were hurt, but they were targeting the holy sites of the three major monotheistic religions.”

Netanyahu called on world leaders to join the United States and Israel in confronting Iran, saying the threat goes beyond the region and “is for the security of the entire world.”