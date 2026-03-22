Iran’s Araghchi holds phone call with Oman’s foreign minister
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi, according to Iranian media.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi, according to Iranian media.
After Donald Trump gave the Islamic Republic 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization said the waterway remains open to all except what he called Iran’s “enemies.”
Ali Mousavi said ships can pass through the strait if security and safety arrangements are coordinated with Iranian authorities, adding that Tehran is ready to work with the International Maritime Organization and other countries to improve maritime safety and protect seafarers in the Persian Gulf.
“Diplomacy remains Iran’s priority,” Mousavi said, but added that a “complete cessation of aggression” and “mutual trust and confidence” were more important.
He added that US and Israeli attacks on Iran were at the “root of the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz.”
A Japanese national detained in Iran last year has been released and is returning home, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said, adding that another Japanese citizen remains in custody.
Motegi said the release followed repeated requests to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the second detainee.
He did not identify either individual but said the released national had been held since 2025 and departed via Azerbaijan.
Witnesses reported early-morning strikes and air activity across several parts of Iran, including Chabahar, Ahvaz, Bushehr, Yazd and Rasht.
Messages sent to Iran International said fighter jets were heard over Chabahar around dawn, while repeated jet activity and several explosions were reported in Ahvaz later in the morning.
In Bushehr, residents reported multiple overnight explosions, followed by two more blasts near daybreak, one of them near a Revolutionary Guards site.
A missile base in Yazd was also reported bombed in the morning. In Rasht, an explosion was heard before dawn and electricity was briefly cut in some areas.
Japan could consider deploying its military for minesweeping in the Strait of Hormuz if a ceasefire is reached in the US-Israeli war on Iran, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Sunday.
“If there were to be a complete ceasefire, hypothetically speaking, then things like minesweeping could come up,” Motegi said, adding that such a move would depend on conditions after any halt in fighting.
He said it was “extremely important” to ensure ships can navigate through the strategic waterway, which carries about a fifth of global oil supplies and remains heavily disrupted during the war.
Japan, which relies on the strait for around 90% of its oil imports, has no immediate plans to arrange passage for its vessels, Motegi said, while adding that any military role would be constrained by domestic laws limiting overseas deployments.
Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry said on Saturday its forces intercepted and destroyed four drones over the kingdom’s eastern region, according to an official spokesperson.