After Donald Trump gave the Islamic Republic 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization said the waterway remains open to all except what he called Iran’s “enemies.”

Ali Mousavi said ships can pass through the strait if security and safety arrangements are coordinated with Iranian authorities, adding that Tehran is ready to work with the International Maritime Organization and other countries to improve maritime safety and protect seafarers in the Persian Gulf.

“Diplomacy remains Iran’s priority,” Mousavi said, but added that a “complete cessation of aggression” and “mutual trust and confidence” were more important.

He added that US and Israeli attacks on Iran were at the “root of the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz.”