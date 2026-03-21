Missile strikes and explosions were reported in Tehran and several other parts of Iran early on Saturday, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International.

In Tehran, multiple areas were hit between about 3:30 a.m. and 4:35 a.m. Shahrak-e Rah Ahan was reportedly struck by four missiles at 3:45 a.m. The Ferdows Boulevard area was hit around 3:30 a.m., while three explosions were heard in District 22 and four more from the direction of Tehransar. Loud blasts were also reported in Lavizan and Shahr-e Ziba, and in Bidkaneh, west of the capital, attacks were said to have continued from 4:00 a.m. at roughly 10-minute intervals.

Elsewhere, two explosions were heard at 3:32 a.m. in Ahvaz, in southwestern Iran. In Isfahan, in central Iran, explosions were reported at 2:00 a.m., 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., with the 3:00 a.m. blast described as the strongest. Shahreza, south of Isfahan, was reportedly hit by a missile at 3:00 a.m. In Yazd, in central Iran, several points in the mountains around the city were bombed at about 10:40 a.m. In Dezful and Andimeshk, in the southwest, five heavy explosions were reported between 11:40 a.m. and 11:48 a.m., shaking buildings, with the Dokouheh area said to have been targeted.