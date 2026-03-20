Saudi air defenses intercept 10 drones in Eastern Region
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said on Friday that its air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed 10 drones in the Eastern Province.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said on Friday that its air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed 10 drones in the Eastern Province.
Pentagon officials drawn up detailed plans for deploying US ground forces into Iran, multiple sources told CBS News on Friday. Senior military commanders have submitted requests to prepare for such an option as President Donald Trump weighs steps in the US-Israel-led conflict with Iran.
It remains unclear under what circumstances Trump would authorize a ground deployment. “No, I’m not putting troops anywhere,” he told reporters on Thursday, but added: “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you.”
Officials at US Central Command referred questions to the White House and Pentagon, the report said.
Saudi Arabia agreed to open King Fahd Air Base in Taif to American forces for operations against Iran, multiple US and Western officials told Middle East Eye on Friday.
The base in western Saudi Arabia was selected as it lies farther from Iranian drone and missile threats.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday the department is issuing a short-term authorization to sell approximately 140 million barrels of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
“Iran is the head of the snake for global terrorism, and through President Trump’s Operation Epic Fury, we are winning this critical fight at an even faster pace than anticipated,” Bessent posted on X.
Bessent added the move will bring the oil to global markets to relieve supply pressures while maintaining maximum pressure on Tehran. The authorization applies only to oil already in transit.
A US diplomatic facility near Baghdad International Airport was targeted in a renewed drone attack on Friday, with security sources telling Reuters that a fire broke out at the site.
Details on casualties or damage were not immediately available.
The United Kingdom on Friday confirmed it will let the United States use British air bases to strike Iranian missile sites and other military targets threatening ships in the Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant expansion of London’s policy on the Iran conflict, Financial Times reported.
US President Donald Trump criticized the move, saying Britain should have “acted a lot faster.” The bases designated for US operations include RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.
A Downing Street spokesperson said the agreement “for the US to use UK bases in the collective self-defense of the region includes US defensive operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz.”