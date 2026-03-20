Saudi air defenses intercept 5 drones in Eastern Region
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced on Friday that its air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed five drones in the Eastern Province.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced on Friday that its air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed five drones in the Eastern Province.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that American military operations against Iran's "terrorist regime" are nearing completion, with key strategic goals nearly achieved as the US considers winding down its efforts in the Middle East.
"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran," Trump posted on Truth Social.
"Completely degrading Iranian missile capability, launchers and related infrastructure; destroying Iran's defense industrial base; eliminating its navy and air force, including anti-aircraft weaponry; permanently preventing nuclear capability while maintaining rapid US response readiness; and protecting Middle Eastern allies such as Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait" were the objectives Trump listed.
"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!" Trump added. "If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them."
The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned that cyber actors linked to Iran’s intelligence services are using Telegram to deploy malware against dissidents, journalists and opposition figures around the world.
In an alert issued on Friday, the FBI said operatives tied to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) used the messaging platform as a command-and-control system to infiltrate victims’ devices, steal data and carry out “hack-and-leak” operations aimed at damaging targets’ reputations.
The agency said the campaign, active since at least 2023, relies on social engineering to trick victims into downloading malicious files disguised as common applications, allowing attackers to gain remote access, extract files and monitor activity.
"We've been hitting them (Iran leaders) awfully hard. I don't know if you can possibly get hit harder. These are thugs, and animals, and horrible people," President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday.
"I'm not surprised, they executed 3 young people for protesting," he added.
US President Donald Trump on Friday sent his best wishes to Americans celebrating Nowruz, expressing hope that the Persian New Year would advance “peace and human dignity” amid the Iran war, which he described as a “righteous mission.”
“Nowruz marks the start of the Persian New Year, celebrates the arrival of spring, and acknowledges the eternal triumph of light over darkness. This ancient holiday also serves as a yearly reflection of the power of new beginnings,” he said in a statement.
“As we continue our righteous mission in the Middle East, I pray that this Nowruz will promote the causes of peace and human dignity on American shores and across the world, and that the year ahead will be filled with many blessings,” he added, ending his message with “Nowruz Pirouz!”
A written Nowruz message attributed to Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was released on Friday without any video or audio, as his continued absence fuels questions about his condition and whereabouts.
The message urged domestic media to “seriously refrain from highlighting weaknesses,” emphasizing the need to maintain internal cohesion.
It also said that Iranian armed forces and the so-called “resistance” front were not involved in recent attacks on Turkey and Oman.
"The attacks carried out in Turkey and Oman — both of which have good relations with Iran — were in no way conducted by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic or other forces of the Resistance Front," the message reads.
He said this is a ploy by the “Zionist enemy,” using false-flag tactics to create division between the Islamic Republic and its neighbors, and that it may also occur in some other countries.
In another part of the message, Khamenei described Iran’s January protests a “coup,” praising the Islamic Republic's supporters for suppressing it.