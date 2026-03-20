Two men appeared in a London court on Thursday accused of carrying out “hostile” surveillance of the UK’s Jewish community on behalf of Iran, The Associated Press reported.

Iranian-British national Nematollah Shahsavani, 40, and 22-year-old Iranian citizen Alireza Farasati are alleged to have assisted the Iranian intelligence service between July and August last year, targeting the Israeli embassy, a Jewish community centre, a college, and Britain’s oldest synagogue.

Neither entered a plea and both remain in custody until their next hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court on April 17.