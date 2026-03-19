Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there are “many signs” of the Iranian regime’s potential collapse, but stopped short of guaranteeing it.
Netanyahu said Israel is working to create conditions that could lead to such an outcome while acknowledging the regime may still survive.
“There are many indications of the collapse of the Iranian regime. Many,” Netanyahu said at a Thursday press conference. “I wish I could reveal all of them, but I can see they exist.”
“Can I promise right now that the regime will collapse? I cannot,” he added. “I can say that we are trying to create conditions for that to happen, but it may survive and it may not.”
“If it survives, it will be much weaker; there is no comparison,” he said, adding the regime would lose “the death industries it has built over decades” and many of its other capabilities.
He also warned that Iran would face harsher consequences if it attempted to rebuild.