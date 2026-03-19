Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel (Michael) Leiter, said on Wednesday Israel is systematically targeting Iran’s “terror regime,” striking its command networks, finances and weapons production as the conflict enters its third week.

“They exploit their resources, oil and gas, to hold the world hostage. They use the revenue to finance terror,” Leiter said. “We’re hitting their chain of command… and preventing them from reaching the money that they’ve accrued in order to finance terror.”

He added that Israeli operations are also targeting Iran’s intelligence and manufacturing capabilities. “We’re hitting their ammunition and technology so that they will not be able to reconstitute their manufacturing potential.”