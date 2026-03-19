Explosions, air activity and security measures were reported in several parts of Iran from late Wednesday into early Thursday, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International.

The southwestern city of Ahvaz, the main city in Khuzestan province, saw fighter jet activity at 5:53 a.m. followed by an explosion around 6:30 a.m. in the Golestan area.

In northern Iran, a strong blast was heard at 5:16 a.m. in Sari, the capital of Mazandaran province. The port city of Bandar Anzali was also hit by what was described as two drone attacks followed by heavy bombardment targeting naval units of the IRGC and the army. Reports said fuel storage sites were damaged and several warships were destroyed.

In central Iran, a police station in Shahin Shahr, near Isfahan, was reported hit on Wednesday evening. Separately, in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Basij forces were reported to have set up nighttime checkpoints in an area at the city’s entrance, with armed patrols causing traffic and fear.