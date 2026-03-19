Explosions heard in central Tehran, Iranian media say
Fighter jet activity and explosions were heard in central Tehran, Iran-based news website Didban Iran reported on Thursday.
Fighter jet activity and explosions were heard in central Tehran, Iran-based news website Didban Iran reported on Thursday.
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said in separate letters to the UN secretary-general and the Security Council president that Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates had allowed their territory to be used for attacks against Iran, state media reported on Thursday.
Amir Saeid Iravani said in the letters that any military bases or facilities used to launch or support armed attacks on Iran could be considered legitimate military targets under its right to self-defense. He added that Iran reserved the right to take necessary measures to prevent further casualties and damage.
Iravani also wrote that the UAE’s alleged role in allowing US attacks from its territory had given rise to international responsibility and required reparations, including compensation for all material and moral damage inflicted on Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused French President Emmanuel Macron of failing to condemn US-Israeli strikes on Iran while voicing concern only after Tehran retaliated.
“His current ‘concern’ didn’t follow Israel’s attack on our gas facilities. It follows our retaliation. Sad!” the Iranian foreign minister wrote.
Macron said earlier that he spoke with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump after strikes hit gas production facilities in Iran and Qatar and called for an immediate halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure.
“It is in our common interest to implement, without delay, a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water supply facilities,” the French president wrote on X.
The Trump administration has explored plans to require commercial vessels escorted by the US Navy through the Strait of Hormuz to buy US government-backed insurance, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.
The proposal would link naval escorts to a program led by the US Development Finance Corporation in partnership with insurer Chubb, potentially requiring ships to obtain coverage for hull, machinery and cargo through the scheme rather than the private market, according to the report.
The discussions followed earlier plans to provide up to $20 billion in reinsurance as disruption linked to the Iran war pushed oil prices above $105 a barrel, though it remained unclear whether the insurance purchase would become mandatory.
Three protesters were executed in Iran on Thursday after being accused of killing two police officers during nationwide protests earlier this year, the judiciary-linked Mizan news agency reported.
Three protesters were executed in Iran on Thursday after being accused of killing two police officers during nationwide protests earlier this year, the judiciary-linked Mizan news agency reported.
Identified as Mehdi Ghasemi, Saleh Mohammadi and Saeed Davoudi, the three were accused of attacking two police officers with knives and swords during protests on January 8 in the holy city of Qom.
The authorities also accused them of acting on behalf of Israel and the United States, a frequent claim used by the Islamic Republic against protesters and dissidents.
The hangings were carried out after the case was approved by the Supreme Court, according to Mizan.
Iran also executed a Swedish-Iranian man identified as Kourosh Keyvani on Wednesday after convicting him of espionage for Israel, according to Mizan.
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard later confirmed that a Swedish citizen had been executed, without naming him, and said the legal proceedings fell short of due process standards.
The US Senate voted 47–53 to reject a war powers resolution that sought to limit US military involvement in the conflict with Iran, blocking it from advancing to the floor, NBC News reported.
Senator John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote against the measure, while Senator Rand Paul was the only Republican to support it, in a vote that largely followed party lines.
The resolution aimed to require the president to withdraw US armed forces from hostilities with Iran unless explicitly authorized by Congress.