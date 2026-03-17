The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday its air defences intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 45 drones launched from Iran.

The defence ministry said that since the start of Iranian attacks, its forces had engaged 314 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,672 drones.

The attacks have killed two members of the UAE armed forces and six civilians of various nationalities, the ministry said, adding that 157 people had been injured.

The ministry said it remained ready to respond to any threats and would act to protect the country’s security and stability.