Saudi, UAE say Iran attacks threaten regional security
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the latest regional developments in a phone call on Monday and said Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council states represented a dangerous escalation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The two officials said the attacks threatened the security and stability of the region and stressed that regional countries would continue efforts to defend their territories and mobilize all available capabilities to support security and preserve stability.