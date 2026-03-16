Explosions, fighter jet activity and heavy security deployments were reported in several Iranian cities on Sunday night and early Monday, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International.

In Karaj, near Tehran, the Aghigh complex was hit around 2:50 am and nearby streets were later sealed off by Revolutionary Guards forces. Fighter jets had operated several times over the city around 2:45 am, rattling windows in nearby buildings as five loud explosions were heard in the Golshahr and Mehrshahr areas.

In the capital Tehran, witnesses reported a large presence of security forces around Chaharbagh mosque in the Jannatabad area, where checkpoints were set up near the Hemmat highway on-ramp.

In the southern port city of Bandar Siraf, the sound of fighter jets was heard on Sunday night and, about a minute later, the city’s maritime base was struck. Witnesses said the first blast was very intense and a second strike followed about five minutes later.

Six loud explosions were reported around 3:20 am in Jam in the southern Bushehr province, with white smoke covering parts of the sky. Witnesses also reported the presence of IRGC forces and ammunition at the Podol-Lamzan outpost in the southern port city of Bandar Lengeh.