Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the end of the war would depend on guarantees that attacks would not be repeated and on the payment of compensation for damage caused during the conflict.

In remarks to the Arabic newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Araghchi said Tehran was ready to form a joint investigative committee with regional countries to examine attacks on targets in the region.

He said Iran’s operations were aimed only at US bases and interests in the region, adding that Tehran had not targeted any civilian or residential areas in neighboring countries.

Araghchi also suggested that Israel could be behind attacks on civilian targets in Arab countries in an effort to damage relations between those states and Iran.

He added that the United States had developed a drone similar to Iran’s Shahed system, called “Lucas,” which he said had been used to strike targets in Arab countries.

Araghchi warned that if Iran’s energy facilities were targeted, Tehran would respond by striking American companies’ facilities in the region.

He added that no concrete initiative to end the war had yet been presented, but said Iran would welcome any regional proposal that, in its view, could lead to a just end to the conflict.

Addressing speculation about Khark Island – Iran’s main oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf – Araghchi said any attempt to occupy it would be “an even greater mistake than attacking it.”

He also said the Strait of Hormuz remained open to all countries, “except for American vessels and their allies.”

Araghchi said the country’s supreme leader was “in full health” and fully managing the situation, dismissing remarks by the US president who said he had heard Mojtaba Khamenei might not be alive.